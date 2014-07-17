Japan to supply arms parts to U.S., sensor technology to UK

TOKYO, July 17 Japan on Thursday approved the
supply of missile interceptor parts to the United States and the
transfer of sensor-related technology to Britain, the Defence
Ministry said, in the first major deals since Tokyo eased a ban
on arms exports in April.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, facing a rancorous territorial
dispute with China, took a series of steps this year to lift
some of the constraints Japan's pacifist constitution imposed on
its security policy, by relaxing weapons export curbs and ending
a ban that has kept the military from fighting abroad.
The Japanese government gave the green light to the export
of gyroscopes used to help U.S.-developed Patriot Advanced
Capability-2 (PAC-2) missile interceptors tail their targets
precisely.
Japan's decision comes after the United States on Monday
signed an agreement with Qatar to sell the Gulf state Apache
attack helicopters and Patriot and Javelin air-defence systems
valued at $11 billion.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan's top defence
contractor, manufactures the gyroscopes under license from
Raytheon, U.S. maker of defence electronics, while
production lines have been shut in the United States, the
Defence Ministry said.
"I believe by providing these components, our relations with
the United States will improve further," a Defence Ministry
official said at a briefing.
Japan also gave the nod to supplying sensor technology to
Britain as part of planned joint research aimed at boosting
air-to-air missiles' guiding capabilities, a project with
potential applications for the F-35 stealth fighter and other
combat aircraft.
Besides defence authorities from both countries, Mitsubishi
Electric is likely to participate in the project from
the Japanese side, and MBDA on the British side, the Defence
Ministry official said. MBDA is a pan-European company formed
more than a decade ago from the missile units of BAE Systems
, Airbus and Finmeccanica.
Global orders for Lockheed Martin's F-35, the
world's most expensive weapons project with a price tag of about
$400 billion, are expected to exceed 3,000, with the first
shipment to Japan slated by March 2017.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)