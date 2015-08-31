Japan eyes defence budget hike to fortify island chain facing China

| TOKYO
TOKYO Aug 31 Japan's Ministry of Defense is
seeking a fourth straight annual military budget hike to help
fortify the country's far-flung island chain in the East China
Sea, close to ocean territory claimed by Beijing.
In a document submitted to the government on Monday, the
ministry asked for a 2.2 percent increase in military spending
to 5.09 trillion yen ($42.38 billion) for the year starting in
April. If approved, the new defence budget would be Japan's
biggest in 14 years.
China's military budget for this year rose 10.1 percent to
886.9 billion yuan ($138.37 billion), the second largest in the
world after the United States.
Japan's Defense Ministry will buy AAV7 amphibious assault
vehicles made by BAE Systems, F-35 Stealth warplanes
made by Lockheed Martin Corp and Osprey tilt-rotor
transport aircraft from Boeing Co under the budget plan,
said the document.
Other purchases would include Global Hawk drones made by
Northrop Grumman Corp, mobile missile batteries,
helicopters and other kit the military wants to defend
island-dotted ocean territory stretching 1,400 km (870 miles)
from the Japanese mainland almost to Taiwan.
Money would also be allocated to building and extending
military bases along the island chain, the document added.
As China's military power grows, Japan is shifting from
defending its northern borders from a diminished Russian threat
with tanks and heavy armour to deploying a lighter, more mobile
force in the East China Sea and the Western Pacific
By bolstering its military presence on islands with radar
stations, troop bases or missile batteries Japan could gain a
tactical advantage over China, which with far fewer islands
under its control in the region would have to rely more on naval
vessels or ocean platforms.
Japan and China contest ownership of uninhabited islands in
the East China Sea called the Senkaku by Tokyo and the Diaoyu by
Beijing. Japan administers the chain.
Only 150 km (94 miles) south of the outcrops, Japan is
building a military radar station on Yonaguni island, home to
1,500 people.
In the budget request, defence officials have allocated $90
million to expand an army base on Miyakojima island, 300 km (188
miles) east of Yonaguni and $72 million for base construction on
Amami Oshima, an island halfway between the main Okinawan
island, home to the largest contingent of U.S. Marines in Asia,
and the Japanese mainland.
The Osprey troop carrying aircraft, amphibious assault
vehicles and new maneuverable armoured fighting vehicles on
Tokyo's shopping list will bolster a force including Japan's
first detachment of marines since World War Two.
($1 = 120.0900 yen)
($1 = 6.4095 Chinese yuan renminbi)
