Japan to hike mid-term defense spending by 5 pct - Nikkei

Dec 13 Japan, led by hawkish Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe, will raise its defense spending over the next five
years by about 5 percent to 24.6 trillion yen ($239 billion) to
respond to China's growing military budget, the Nikkei financial
daily reported.
Defense Minister Itsunori Odonera and Finance Minister Taro
Aso reached a compromise on Thursday to free up funds, the
Nikkei reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The defense ministry had sought 24.9 trillion yen but faced
resistance from the finance ministry, the paper said, adding
that the cabinet was expected to approve the plan on Tuesday.
Japan's plan to spend more on defense comes as tensions with
China have risen over tiny islands in the East China Sea - known
as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.
The spending plan includes an additional purchase of F-35
fighters, made by Lockheed Martin Corp, as well as two
more Aegis warships, bringing the total to eight.
Japan is also buying the tilt-rotor Osprey surveillance
aircraft, built by Boeing Co and Textron Inc's
Bell Helicopter unit, and drones including Northrop Grumman
Corp's Global Hawk.
Beijing recently announced a new airspace defense zone that
includes the skies over the long-disputed islands, raising the
ire of its neighbors and the United States.
Japan's new defense program is an update of a defense
posture last reviewed in 2010 under the now-opposition
Democratic Party of Japan.