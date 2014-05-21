DIARY-Japan - May 22

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic
indicators click. For top news click
- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
- Times in GMT. Asterisks** indicate GMT is previous day.
- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily
mean that Reuters will cover it.
-------------------------------------------------------
Thursday, May 22
**2350 - Capital flows data
0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
0130 - Government bond auction for enhanced liquidity
0135 - Flash manufacturing PMI for May
0430 - Toshiba midterm plan
0500 - Crude steel output data for April
0700 - Sony business strategy announcement
-------------------------------------------------------
Friday, May 23
0500 - Weather agency announces three-month temperature
forecast.
0630 - Chugoku Electric Power Co President Tomohide
Karita holds regular press conference.
-------------------------------------------------------
Monday, May 26
**2350 - Bank of Japan issues minutes of its April 30
policy-setting meeting.
0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan President Yasushi
Kimura holds monthly news conference.
0700 - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata speaks at
event hosted by Kyodo news agency.
-------------------------------------------------------
Tuesday, May 27
0130 - 40-year government bond auction
-------------------------------------------------------
Wednesday, May 28
0300 - Petroleum association releases weekly data on crude
oil stocks.
-------------------------------------------------------
Thursday, May 29
N/A - Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai speaks to
business leaders in Okinawa.
**2350 - Capital flows data
0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
0130 - Two-year government bond auction
0600 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp announces crude
refining plan for next month.
-------------------------------------------------------
(Compiled by Chris Gallagher)