DIARY-Japan - May 22

    -------------------------------------------------------
    Thursday, May 22
    **2350 - Capital flows data    
    0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
    0130 - Government bond auction for enhanced liquidity
    0135 - Flash manufacturing PMI for May
    0430 - Toshiba midterm plan
    0500 - Crude steel output data for April
    0700 - Sony business strategy announcement
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Friday, May 23
    0500 - Weather agency announces three-month temperature
forecast.
    0630 - Chugoku Electric Power Co President Tomohide
Karita holds regular press conference.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Monday, May 26
    **2350 - Bank of Japan issues minutes of its April 30
policy-setting meeting.
    0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan President Yasushi
Kimura holds monthly news conference.
    0700 - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata speaks at
event hosted by Kyodo news agency.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Tuesday, May 27
    0130 - 40-year government bond auction
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Wednesday, May 28
    0300 - Petroleum association releases weekly data on crude
oil stocks.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Thursday, May 29
    N/A - Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai speaks to
business leaders in Okinawa.
    **2350 - Capital flows data    
    0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
    0130 - Two-year government bond auction
    0600 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp announces crude
refining plan for next month.
    -------------------------------------------------------
 (Compiled by Chris Gallagher)
