DIARY-Japan - May 22

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click - All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise. - Times in GMT. Asterisks** indicate GMT is previous day. - Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it. ------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, May 22 **2350 - Capital flows data 0120 - Three-month discount bill auction 0130 - Government bond auction for enhanced liquidity 0135 - Flash manufacturing PMI for May 0430 - Toshiba midterm plan 0500 - Crude steel output data for April 0700 - Sony business strategy announcement ------------------------------------------------------- Friday, May 23 0500 - Weather agency announces three-month temperature forecast. 0630 - Chugoku Electric Power Co President Tomohide Karita holds regular press conference. ------------------------------------------------------- Monday, May 26 **2350 - Bank of Japan issues minutes of its April 30 policy-setting meeting. 0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan President Yasushi Kimura holds monthly news conference. 0700 - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata speaks at event hosted by Kyodo news agency. ------------------------------------------------------- Tuesday, May 27 0130 - 40-year government bond auction ------------------------------------------------------- Wednesday, May 28 0300 - Petroleum association releases weekly data on crude oil stocks. ------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, May 29 N/A - Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai speaks to business leaders in Okinawa. **2350 - Capital flows data 0120 - Three-month discount bill auction 0130 - Two-year government bond auction 0600 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp announces crude refining plan for next month.