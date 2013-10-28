DIARY-Japan - Oct 29

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click - All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise. - Times in GMT. Asterisks** indicate GMT is previous day. - Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it. ------------------------------------------------------- Tuesday, Oct. 29 **2330 - September unemployment rate **2330 - September all households spending **2350 - September retail sales 0100 - International Monetary Fund holds seminar on "Abenomics" in Tokyo. 0130 - Two-year Japanese government bond auction 0430 - Mitsubishi Motors Corp quarterly earnings 0700 - Chubu Electric Power Co quarterly earnings ------------------------------------------------------- Wednesday, Oct. 30 0030 - Ministry of Finance announces detailed energy and commodities customs-cleared import data for September. 0120 - Three-month discount bill auction 0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan weekly data on crude oil, kerosene, gasoline stocks, refinery run rates. 0500 - Tokyo Gas Co quarterly earnings 0600 - Honda Motor Co quarterly earnings 0600 - Toshiba Corp quarterly earnings 0630 - Kansai Electric Power Co quarterly earnings ------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, Oct. 31 - Bank of Japan holds one-day policy meeting, makes monetary policy decision. **2313 - October manufacturing PMI **2350 - Weekly capital flows data 0430 - Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) announces monthly oil data for September. 0500 - September housing starts 0600 - SoftBank Corp quarterly earnings 0600 - Sony Corp quarterly earnings 0600 - Panasonic Corp quarterly earnings 0600 - Sharp Corp quarterly earnings 0600 - Mazda Motor quarterly earnings 0600 - Tohoku Electric Power Co quarterly earnings 0615 - Okinawa Electric Power Co quarterly earnings 0630 - Chugoku Electric Power Co quarterly earnings 0645 - Kyushu Electric Power Co quarterly earnings 0700 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp quarterly earnings 0730 - Electric Power Development (J-Power) quarterly earnings ------------------------------------------------------- Friday, Nov. 1 0130 - Liquidity-enhancing Japanese government bond auction 0400 - JX Holdings quarterly earnings 0400 - Mitsubishi Corp quarterly earnings ------------------------------------------------------- Monday, Nov. 4 -No major events scheduled. ------------------------------------------------------- Tuesday, Nov. 5 0430 - Mitsui & Co quarterly earnings 0500 - Itochu Corp quarterly earnings 0530 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks in Osaka 0601 - Fast Retailing releases October Japan Uniqlo same-store sales 0700 - Nissan Motors Co quarterly earnings ------------------------------------------------------- Wednesday, Nov. 6 0120 - Six-month discount bill auction 0130 - Ten-year Japanese government bond auction 0600 - Toyota Motor quarterly earnings ------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries: Live Japan economic data Japan holidays Diaries in Japanese Global diaries: Live G7 Economic Indicators Forex & debt day ahead Index of diaries Upcoming Reuters polls Week ahead in Asia & Pacific General and Political Economic Events Government Debt Auctions Equities Grains and Oilseeds Softs Metals Energy Sports Holidays All Diaries For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts