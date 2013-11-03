DIARY-Japan - Nov 4

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click - All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise. - Times in GMT. Asterisks** indicate GMT is previous day. - Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it. ------------------------------------------------------- Monday, Nov. 4 - Tokyo financial markets closed for public holiday. ------------------------------------------------------- Tuesday, Nov. 5 0430 - Mitsui & Co quarterly earnings 0500 - Itochu Corp quarterly earnings 0530 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks in Osaka 0601 - Fast Retailing releases October Japan Uniqlo same-store sales 0700 - Nissan Motors Co quarterly earnings ------------------------------------------------------- Wednesday, Nov. 6 0120 - Six-month discount bill auction 0130 - Ten-year Japanese government bond auction 0600 - Toyota Motor quarterly earnings ------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, Nov. 7 ** 2350 - Weekly capital flows data 0120 - Three-month discount bill auction 0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan weekly data on crude oil, kerosene, gasoline stocks, refinery run rates. 0500 - September leading indicator 0600 - Inpex Corp quarterly earnings ------------------------------------------------------- Friday, Nov. 8 0500 - Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex) quarterly earnings 0530 - Marubeni Corp quarterly earnings ------------------------------------------------------- Monday, Nov. 11 **2350 - September current account **2350 - October bank lending 0500 - October economy watchers ------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries: Live Japan economic data Japan holidays Diaries in Japanese Global diaries: Live G7 Economic Indicators Forex & debt day ahead Index of diaries Upcoming Reuters polls Week ahead in Asia & Pacific General and Political Economic Events Government Debt Auctions Equities Grains and Oilseeds Softs Metals Energy Sports Holidays All Diaries For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts