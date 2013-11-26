版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 27日 星期三 05:59 BJT

DIARY-Japan - Nov 27

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic
indicators click. For top news click 
    - All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
    - Times in GMT. Asterisks** indicate GMT is previous day.
    - Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily
mean that Reuters will cover it.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Wednesday, Nov. 27
    -- Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai speaks at
Tokushima, western Japan
    0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan releases weekly data
on crude oil stocks.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Thursday, Nov. 28
    **2350 - October retail sales
    **2350 - Weekly capital flows data
    0030 - Ministry of Finance announces detailed energy and
commodities customs-cleared import data for October.
    0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
    0130 - Two-year government bond auction
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Friday, Nov. 29
    **2313 - November manufacturing PMI
    **2330 - October all households spending
    **2330 - November Tokyo CPI
    **2330 - October nationwide CPI
    **2330 - October unemployment rate
    **2350 - October industrial output
    0430 - Trade ministry releases oil imports, refined product
demand figures for October.
    0500 - October housing starts
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Monday, Dec. 2
    -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda delivers speech,
holds news conference in Nagoya, central Japan.
    **2350 - October-December business capex
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Tuesday, Dec. 3
    0130 - Liquidity-enhancing government bond auction
    0130 - October overtime pay
    0601 - Fast Retailing issues November Japan Uniqlo
same-store sales
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Wednesday, Dec. 4
    -- Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato speaks at
Hakodate, northern Japan
    0300 - Petroleum association releases weekly data on crude
oil stocks.
    -------------------------------------------------------
 Other Japan diaries:
    Live Japan economic data         
    Japan holidays               
    Diaries in Japanese           
 Global diaries:
    Live G7 Economic Indicators      
    Forex & debt day ahead         
    Index of diaries              
    Upcoming Reuters polls       
    Week ahead in Asia & Pacific 
    General and Political         
    Economic Events                 
    Government Debt Auctions        
    Equities                        
    Grains and Oilseeds           
    Softs                         
    Metals                        
    Energy                          
    Sports                        
    Holidays                        
    All Diaries                       
    For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐