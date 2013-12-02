版本:
DIARY-Japan - Dec 3

    - All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
    - Times in GMT. Asterisks** indicate GMT is previous day.
    Tuesday, Dec. 3
    0130 - Liquidity-enhancing government bond auction
    0130 - October overtime pay
    0601 - Fast Retailing issues November Japan Uniqlo
same-store sales
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Wednesday, Dec. 4
    -- Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato speaks in
Hakodate, northern Japan
    0300 - Petroleum association releases weekly data on crude
oil stocks
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Thursday, Dec. 5
    **2350 - Weekly capital flows data
    0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
    0130 - Ten-year government bond auction
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Friday, Dec. 6
    **2350 - November foreign reserves
    0120 - Six-month discount bill auction
    0500 - October leading indicator 
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Saturday, Dec. 7
    0200 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at
University of Tokyo
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Monday, Dec. 9
    **2350 - Reuters Tankan DI
    **2350 - Revised Q3 GDP
    **2350 - October current account
    **2350 - November bank lending
    0500 - November economy watchers
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Tuesday, Dec. 10
    **2350 - Oct-Dec business confidence
    0130 - Thirty-year government bond auction
    0500 - November consumer confidence
    -------------------------------------------------------
