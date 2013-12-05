版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 6日 星期五 05:59 BJT

DIARY-Japan - Dec 6

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic
indicators click. For top news click 
    - All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
    - Times in GMT. Asterisks** indicate GMT is previous day.
    - Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily
mean that Reuters will cover it.
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Friday, Dec. 6
    **2350 - November foreign reserves
    0120 - Six-month discount bill auction
    0500 - October leading indicator 
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Saturday, Dec. 7
    0200 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at
University of Tokyo
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Monday, Dec. 9
    **2350 - Reuters Tankan DI
    **2350 - Revised Q3 GDP
    **2350 - October current account
    **2350 - November bank lending
    0500 - November economy watchers
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Tuesday, Dec. 10
    **2350 - Oct-Dec business confidence
    0130 - Thirty-year government bond auction
    0500 - November consumer confidence
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Wednesday, Dec. 11
    **2350 - November corporate goods price
    **2350 - October machinery orders
    0120 - Two-month discount bill auction
    0300 - Petroleum association releases weekly data on crude
oil stocks
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Thursday, Dec. 12
    **2350 - Weekly capital flows data
    0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
    0130 - Five-year government bond auction
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Friday, Dec. 13
    0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
    0130 - Five-year government bond auction
    0200 - Utilities release monthly data on fuel use, power
generation
    -------------------------------------------------------
 Other Japan diaries:
    Live Japan economic data         
    Japan holidays               
    Diaries in Japanese           
 Global diaries:
    Live G7 Economic Indicators      
    Forex & debt day ahead         
    Index of diaries              
    Upcoming Reuters polls       
    Week ahead in Asia & Pacific 
    General and Political         
    Economic Events                 
    Government Debt Auctions        
    Equities                        
    Grains and Oilseeds           
    Softs                         
    Metals                        
    Energy                          
    Sports                        
    Holidays                        
    All Diaries                       
    For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐