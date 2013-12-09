DIARY-Japan - Dec 10

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic
-------------------------------------------------------
Tuesday, Dec. 10
**2350 - Oct-Dec business confidence
0130 - Thirty-year government bond auction
0500 - November consumer confidence
-------------------------------------------------------
Wednesday, Dec. 11
**2350 - November corporate goods price
**2350 - October machinery orders
0120 - Two-month discount bill auction
0300 - Petroleum association releases weekly data on crude
oil stocks
-------------------------------------------------------
Thursday, Dec. 12
**2350 - Weekly capital flows data
0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
0130 - Five-year government bond auction
-------------------------------------------------------
Friday, Dec. 13
0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
0130 - Five-year government bond auction
0200 - Utilities release monthly data on fuel use, power
generation
-------------------------------------------------------
Monday, Dec. 16
**2350 - Bank of Japan's Tankan business sentiment survey
for December
-------------------------------------------------------
Tuesday, Dec. 17
**2350 - MOF October-December business confidence
0130 - Thirty-year Japanese government bond auction
0500 - November consumer confidence
-------------------------------------------------------
