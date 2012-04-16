PRESS DIGEST - Japan - April 17

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Following are some of the leading stories in the Tuesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:
-- Toshiba to purchase IBM's point-of-sale terminal business (Nikkei)
-- Cabinet adjusts time of receiving report on rocket launch (Asahi)
-- UNSC warns against N. Korean nuclear test (Mainichi)
-- UNSC adopts presidential statement to condemn N. Korea
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* 2-yr Treasury yields at 2017 high on March hike expectation
Feb 28 A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a long-running lawsuit accusing Hartford Financial Services Group Inc's investment management unit of overcharging investors in six mutual funds, following a rare trial.