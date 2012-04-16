版本:
PRESS DIGEST - Japan - April 17

Following are some of the leading stories in the Tuesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

-- Toshiba to purchase IBM's point-of-sale terminal business (Nikkei)

-- Cabinet adjusts time of receiving report on rocket launch (Asahi)

-- UNSC warns against N. Korean nuclear test (Mainichi)

-- UNSC adopts presidential statement to condemn N. Korea

