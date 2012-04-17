版本:
PRESS DIGEST - Japan - April 18

Following are some of the leading stories in the Wednesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Tokyo Governor Ishihara's remark on buying Senkaku islets causes controversy (Asahi)

- Suspended ceilings collapsed at 2,000 facilities in March 2011 disaster (Mainichi)

- Japan marks largest-ever population fall of 259,000 in 2011 (Yomiuri, Nikkei)

