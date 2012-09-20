版本:
2012年 9月 21日

PRESS DIGEST - Japan - Sept 21

Following are some of the leading stories in the Friday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- China tightens customs inspections on Japanese products (Asahi)

- Sharp Corp, Intel Corp in capital tie-up talks (Mainichi)

- 66 percent feel their Kanji writing abilities have declined: survey (Yomiuri)

- Toyota Motor Corp doubling output of hybrid cars in 2012 (Nikkei)

