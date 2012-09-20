PRESS DIGEST - Japan - Sept 21

BRIEF-Dr Reddy's says U.S. court finds co's product infringes some patents
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
Following are some of the leading stories in the Friday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:
- China tightens customs inspections on Japanese products (Asahi)
- Sharp Corp, Intel Corp in capital tie-up talks (Mainichi)
- 66 percent feel their Kanji writing abilities have declined: survey (Yomiuri)
- Toyota Motor Corp doubling output of hybrid cars in 2012 (Nikkei)
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.