CORRECTED-Fukushima's ground zero: No place for man or robot

By Aaron Sheldrick and Minami Funakoshi
March 10 The robots sent in to find highly
radioactive fuel at Fukushima's nuclear reactors have "died"; a
subterranean "ice wall" around the crippled plant meant to stop
groundwater from becoming contaminated has yet to be finished.
And authorities still don't know how to dispose of highly
radioactive water stored in an ever mounting number of tanks
around the site.
Five years ago, one of the worst earthquakes in history
triggered a 10-metre high tsunami that crashed into the
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station causing multiple
meltdowns. Nearly 19,000 people were killed or left missing and
160,000 lost their homes and livelihoods.
Today, the radiation at the Fukushima plant is still so
powerful it has proven impossible to get into its bowels to find
and remove the extremely dangerous blobs of melted fuel rods.
The plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco)
, has made some progress, such as removing hundreds of
spent fuel roads in one damaged building. But the technology
needed to establish the location of the melted fuel rods in the
other three reactors at the plant has not been developed.
"It is extremely difficult to access the inside of the
nuclear plant," Naohiro Masuda, Tepco's head of decommissioning
said in an interview. "The biggest obstacle is the radiation."
The fuel rods melted through their containment vessels in
the reactors, and no one knows exactly where they are now. This
part of the plant is so dangerous to humans, Tepco has been
developing robots, which can swim under water and negotiate
obstacles in damaged tunnels and piping to search for the melted
fuel rods.
But as soon as they get close to the reactors, the radiation
destroys their wiring and renders them useless, causing long
delays, Masuda said.
Each robot has to be custom-built for each building."It
takes two years to develop a single-function robot," Masuda
said.
IRRADIATED WATER
Tepco, which was fiercely criticised for its handling of the
disaster, says conditions at the Fukushima power station, site
of the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in Ukraine 30
years ago, have improved dramatically. Radiation levels in many
places at the site are now as low as those in Tokyo.
More than 8,000 workers are at the plant at any one time,
according to officials on a recent tour. Traffic is constant as
they spread across the site, removing debris, building storage
tanks, laying piping and preparing to dismantle parts of the
plant.
Much of the work involves pumping a steady torrent of water
into the wrecked and highly radiated reactors to cool them down.
Afterward, the radiated water is then pumped out of the plant
and stored in tanks that are proliferating around the site.
What to do with the nearly million tonnes of radioactive
water is one of the biggest challenges, said Akira Ono, the site
manager. Ono said he is "deeply worried" the storage tanks will
leak radioactive water in the sea - as they have done several
times before - prompting strong criticism for the government.
The utility has so far failed to get the backing of local
fishermen to release water it has treated into the ocean.
Ono estimates that Tepco has completed around 10 percent of
the work to clear the site up - the decommissioning process
could take 30 to 40 years. But until the company locates the
fuel, it won't be able to assess progress and final costs,
experts say.
The much touted use of X-ray like muon rays has yielded
little information about the location of the melted fuel and the
last robot inserted into one of the reactors sent only grainy
images before breaking down.
ICE WALL
Tepco is building the world's biggest ice wall to keep
groundwater from flowing into the basements of the damaged
reactors and getting contaminated.
First suggested in 2013 and strongly backed by the
government, the wall was completed in February, after months of
delays and questions surrounding its effectiveness. Later this
year, Tepco plans to pump water into the wall - which looks a
bit like the piping behind a refrigerator - to start the
freezing process.
Stopping the ground water intrusion into the plant is
critical, said Arnie Gundersen, a former nuclear engineer.
"The reactors continue to bleed radiation into the ground
water and thence into the Pacific Ocean," Gundersen said. "When
Tepco finally stops the groundwater, that will be the end of the
beginning."
While he would not rule out the possibility that small
amounts of radiation are reaching the ocean, Masuda, the head of
decommissioning, said the leaks have ended after the company
built a wall along the shoreline near the reactors whose depth
goes to below the seabed.
"I am not about to say that it is absolutely zero, but
because of this wall the amount of release has dramatically
dropped," he said.
