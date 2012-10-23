UPDATE 1-Japan Display taps banks with eye to 2014 IPO -sources

* Japan Display IPO likely to raise at least $1.3
bln-sources
* State-backed fund to sell down part of 70 percent stake in
IPO
* Japan Display expected to sell new shares to invest in
output, R&D
By Emi Emoto and Nathan Layne
TOKYO, Oct 23 Japan Display Inc, created in a
three-way merger of the small liquid crystal display operations
of Sony Corp, Hitachi Ltd and Toshiba Corp
, has chosen investment banks to take it public as early
as the first quarter of 2014, sources with direct knowledge of
the matter said.
The initial public offering (IPO) will be marketed globally
and is expected to raise at least 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion)
for Japan Display and a state-backed fund that is the firm's top
shareholder, the sources said.
Japan Display tapped Goldman Sachs, Nomura Securities
and Morgan Stanley as global coordinators for
the IPO, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity
because the hiring of underwriters has not been made public.
Japan Display and representatives of the three investment
banks declined to comment.
A listing in early 2014 would mark an acceleration of the
company's original plans. When Japan Display launched operations
in April, chief executive Shuichi Otsuka said he would aim for
an IPO by the financial year ending in March 2016.
The move to fast-track the process reflects the company's
solid earnings since its launch, boosted by strong demand from
Apple Inc, to which it supplies panels for the iPhone
5, and from other smartphone makers.
The global market for small- and medium-sized displays is
set to double in size to $56 billion annually by 2016, according
to an estimate by NPD DisplaySearch.
But Japan Display needs to keep investing aggressively in
research and new production lines to stay competitive against
Asian rivals, including South Korean's Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd.
"The favourable environment will last a little while, it's
probably got a year or two of breathing room," said one of the
sources. "But it needs to keep investing, and for that it needs
funds."
SELLDOWN OPPORTUNITY
The IPO will also create an avenue for the Innovation
Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ), a state fund which put 200
billion yen into the company, to sell down some of its 70
percent stake. INCJ declined to comment.
The INCJ's interest values the entire company at about 285
billion yen. Bankers estimated the company's market
capitalisation could come to around 300 to 400 billion yen at
the time of the IPO.
The combined small and medium-sized LCD operations of
Toshiba, Sony and Hitachi accounted for 20 percent of the global
market in 2011 in monetary terms. That ranked atop the industry,
ahead of Sharp Corp and Chimei Innolux Corp
at 16 and 11 percent, respectively, NPD DisplaySeach data shows.
The Japan Display IPO was an actively sought out
underwriting mandate, with all major investment banks operating
in Tokyo submitting pitches before it was whittled down to the
three global coordinators in recent weeks, sources said.
With the exception of Japan Airlines' $8.5 billion
re-listing in September, there have been a dearth of new
offerings in Japan, a reflection of the sluggishness of the
country's economy and stock market.