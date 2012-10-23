Japan Display taps banks with eye to 2014 IPO -sources

TOKYO Oct 23 Japan Display Inc, created in a
three-way merger of the small liquid crystal display operations
of Sony Corp, Hitachi Ltd and Toshiba Corp
, has chosen investment banks to take it public as early
as the first quarter of 2014, sources with knowledge of the
matter said.
The initial public offering (IPO), which will be marketed
globally, will likely raise at least 100 billion yen ($1.3
billion) for Japan Display and a state-backed fund that is the
firm's top shareholder, the sources said.
Japan Display has tapped Goldman Sachs, Nomura
Securities and Morgan Stanley as joint global
coordinators on the IPO, the sources said.
The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the
hiring of banks has not been made public. Japan Display and
representatives of the three investment banks declined to
comment.
A listing in early 2014 would mark an acceleration of the
company's original plans. When Japan Display launched operations
in April, chief executive Shuichi Otsuka said he would aim for
an IPO by the financial year ending in March 2016.
The move to fast-track the process reflects the company's
solid earnings performance since its launch. Japan Display is a
supplier of panels for Apple Inc's iPhone and has
benefited from strong demand for that and other smartphones.
A listing would allow Japan Display to sell new shares,
raising funds to make the heavy investments in research and
factories needed to stay competitive against South Korean,
Taiwanese and Chinese rivals.
An IPO would also create an avenue for the Innovation
Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ), a state fund which put 200
billion yen into the company, to sell down some of its 70
percent stake. INCJ declined to comment.
The INCJ's interest values the entire company at about 285
billion yen.