UPDATE 2-Japan Display considers deeper restructuring to catch up in OLED -source

* Restructuring would follow job cuts, production
consolidation
* Firm seeking capital, business tie-ups, funding -Nikkei
* Firm says will delay increasing investment in JOLED
By Makiko Yamazaki and Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO, June 7 Japan Display Inc is
considering restructuring beyond cutting jobs and consolidating
production, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday,
as its late entry into OLED technology caused loss of business
with Apple Inc.
Earlier in the day, Japan's Nikkei business daily reported
the firm was looking at capital and business tie-ups, and
seeking aid from investment funds including government-led
technology venture Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ).
Deeper restructuring would come just six months after INCJ
agreed to invest up to 75 billion yen ($685 million) in the
liquid crystal display (LCD) maker, and five years after INCJ
helped form Japan Display from the ailing display units of Sony
Corp, Hitachi Ltd and Toshiba Corp.
INCJ's role in rescuing Japan's struggling tech industry
could intensify as it considers buying a stake in the chip
business that Toshiba has put up for sale to help cover billions
of dollars of cost overruns at its nuclear unit.
INVESTMENT DELAY
In a statement on Wednesday, Japan Display said it would
delay increasing investment in organic light-emitting diode
(OLED) panel maker JOLED Inc pending a new mid-term business
plan, which would include Japan Display's strategy for
commercialising the technology for smartphones.
An agreement on raising its investment from the current 15
percent would be made by June 2018, the company said, a year
later than previous plans for later this month.
Japan Display will announce a new medium-term business plan
by August, after appointing a new management team at its annual
shareholders meeting later this month, the Nikkei reported.
Shares in Japan Display ended nearly 10 percent higher
following the Nikkei report, which a Japan Display spokesman
said was not based on any announcement by the company.
The Reuters source was not authorised to speak with media on
the matter and so declined to be identified.
OLED DELAY
Late last year, Japan Display said it would cut 30 percent
of its workforce, and it has also been consolidating production.
The company has posted three consecutive years of loss in
part because of fluctuating demand for Apple's iPhones, the LCDs
of which account for about half of Japan Display's sales.
It forecasts more near-term losses due to falling sales and
higher costs at a new factory, while it pours money into OLED.
Japan Display was late to start developing OLED panels,
which are thinner and more flexible than LCDs and offer higher
resolution. It plans to start mass producing them next year.
($1 = 109.4900 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger and Christopher Cushing)