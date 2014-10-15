Japan Display cuts full-year forecast, says to close factory

TOKYO Oct 15 Smartphone and tablet panel maker
Japan Display Inc slashed its full-year net profit
forecast on Wednesday to a loss of 10 billion yen ($93 million),
citing delayed shipments to a major customer and
lower-than-expected sales of high-end panels to Chinese handset
makers.
Japan Display had initially forecast a net profit of 26.8
billion yen. The company, which supplies displays for Apple
Inc's iPhones, also cut its operating profit forecast
for the year to March 31 to 6.5 billion yen from a previous
forecast of 40 billion yen.
The Japanese company, merged from the display units of Sony
Corp, Toshiba Corp and Hitachi Ltd
also said it would close its Fukaya plant in Saitama prefecture
near Tokyo, resulting in an extraordinary loss of around 7
billion yen in the second half of the financial year. It said it
would move staff from the plant to other manufacturing
facilities.
($1=107.4100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)