UPDATE 1-Japan Display cuts forecast as sales of high-end Chinese smartphones disappoint

By Sophie Knight and Reiji Murai
TOKYO Oct 15 Smartphone and tablet panel maker
Japan Display Inc slashed its full-year earnings
forecast on Wednesday to a 10 billion yen ($93 million) net
loss, citing lower-than-expected sales of high-end panels to
Chinese handset makers.
Japan Display, which had previously estimated it would post
a net profit of 26.8 billion yen, said Chinese smartphone makers
had not adopted full high-definition displays as rapidly as it
had expected, while delayed shipments to a large customer had
depressed sales in the six months to Sept. 31.
Sources told Reuters in August that Apple Inc
suppliers including Japan Display had suffered a setback due to
a design glitch with the panel for the recently released iPhone
6 and 6 Plus, halting some production assembly
operations.
The forecast cut is the latest bad news for Japan Display,
whose share price scraped a new all-time low on Wednesday before
the announcement. An earlier profit warning and disappointing
results both last year and for the first quarter have cast
doubts over the viability of its high-end panel business.
Japan Display, the result of a merger between the display
units of Sony Corp, Toshiba Corp and Hitachi
Ltd, troubled investors by its reliance on a tablet
market so sluggish that analysts say even Apple may struggle to
turn it around if it announces new iPads as rumoured on
Thursday.
A source close to Japan Display said the company's full-year
forecast had also taken a hit after orders from a Japanese
handset maker had come in lower than expected, while prices for
mid-end panels for the Chinese market had sagged.
Japan Display said it would not pay a dividend for the
second quarter ended September, which it had not previously set,
and also cut its operating profit forecast for the year to March
31 to 6.5 billion yen from a previous forecast of 40 billion
yen.
In a separate filing, the Japanese company said it would
close its Fukaya plant in Saitama prefecture near Tokyo,
resulting in an extraordinary loss of around 7 billion yen in
the second half of the financial year. It said it would move
staff from the plant to other manufacturing facilities.
Japan Display's share price ended flat on Wednesday at 439
yen after hitting a low of 431 yen, a lifetime low and 52.1
percent below the offering price of 900 yen at its initial
public offering in March.
($1=107.4100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Ryan Woo)