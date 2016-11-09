UPDATE 2-Japan Display says cutting 4,700 jobs, funding crunch easing

* Cutting 30 pct of workforce via consolidation of
production
* Says Chinese smartphone makers switching back to LCD from
OLED
* Still in talks with INCJ on long-term financing
* Forecasts Q3 op profit of 10 bln yen
(Recasts with CEO comments, background)
By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, Nov 9 Japan Display Inc said it
is slashing 30 percent of its workforce, or 4,700 jobs, to
improve profitability but added that concerns about its cash
position have eased as it is seeing strong demand for its
screens from Chinese smartphone makers.
The firm faced a funding crunch earlier this year and took
out short-term loans from lenders due to slower iPhones-related
demand from Apple Inc, whose products account for more
than half of Japan Display's sales.
But Japan Display played down liquidity concerns on
Wednesday, saying sales are quickly improving as some Chinese
smartphone makers are switching back to its liquid crystal
displays (LCD) from organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays
made by South Korea's Samsung.
Manufacturers of consumer and other electronics have been
gradually shifting towards technologically advanced OLED
screens, which are generally thinner and are more flexible than
LCD screens.
"Our LCD panels have caught up with OLED rivals in thinness
and power efficiency, the very reasons that drove those Chinese
players to OLED," Chief Executive Mitsuru Homma said at an
earnings briefing. "They have now begun to have doubts about the
future of OLED."
Homma did not name the Chinese smartphone makers who have
switched back to LCD screens. Samsung's Tokyo office was not
immediately contactable for comment.
Japan Display said the planned job cuts will be completed by
end-March next year and come through global consolidation of its
production lines and plants in Japan, China and Taiwan.
Q2 RESULTS
The company reported on Wednesday an 85 percent plunge in
operating profit to 1.24 billion yen ($12.18 million) for the
July-September quarter due to slower smartphone demand and a
strong yen, but forecast an operating profit of 10 billion yen
for the current quarter.
Homma said that the company is continuing discussions with
its state-backed main investor, the Innovation Network Corp of
Japan (INCJ), to seek long-term financing for future growth.
"The financial support from the INCJ will be integrated in
our business strategy that we are compiling right now," he said.
Additional funding would be crucial for Japan Display to
weather erratic iPhones-related demand, and to invest in OLED
displays, in which it trails South Korean rivals.
Even though the company's business strategy will centre on
LCD technology, it will continue to work on developing the OLED
technology, Homma said. "We will make sure that our customers
have choices."
The company plans to start OLED panel production by
September 2018, though Apple is widely expected to begin
adopting OLED for its iPhones as early as next year.
But analysts have said that chances may be slim for
cash-strapped Japan Display to win the OLED race at a time when
Korean and Chinese manufacturers are already making massive
investments.
Sharp Corp, Japan Display's domestic rival that is
also trying to catch up in OLED, has called on the Japanese
government to initiate a technology alliance between the two
display makers.
Earlier this year, INCJ tried to broker a merger of Japan
Display and Sharp, which was instead bought by Taiwan's Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co.
Japan Display was formed in 2012 by combining the display
units of Hitachi Ltd, Sony Corp and Toshiba
Corp.
($1 = 101.8300 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)