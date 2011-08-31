UPDATE 3-Japan backs Sony, Toshiba, Hitachi LCD merger

* Govt fund to take 70 pct stake, invest Y200 bln
* Fund could come under fire over biggest ever investment
* New firm asset-heavy, needs restructuring -analyst
* Firms aim to list merged entity by March 2016
(Adds information from news conference)
By Mayumi Negishi
TOKYO, Aug 31 Japan's Sony Corp ,
Toshiba Corp and Hitachi Ltd will merge their
liquid-crystal display operations using $2.6 billion of
government-backed funds to fend off growing competition from
rivals in South Korea and Taiwan.
The merged entity will be the world's largest maker of small
panels used in smartphones and tablet PCs, leapfrogging leaders
Sharp Corp of Japan and Samsung Electronics
of South Korea and keeping at bay the likes of Taiwan's AU
Optronics .
Sony, Toshiba and Hitachi were all making losses on small
panels until last year so the merger will allow them to focus on
their main operations.
However, the 90-percent government-owned fund, set up in
2009 to promote innovaton in Japanese industry, could come under
fire for using public money to prop up a volatile business in
its biggest investment to date.
The Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) will invest
about 200 billion yen ($2.6 billion) in the merged unit, taking
a 70 percent stake. The three firms said on Wednesday that they
will each take a 10 percent stake.
They aim to complete the merger by the spring of 2012 and
list the merged entity, to be called Japan Display, by the
financial year ending March 2016. By then, they intend to have
boosted annual revenues to 750 billion yen from 570 billion yen
expected in the year to March 2012.
A shakeup has been long expected because harsh competition
and advances in technology require producers to make regular
large-scale investment.
The three firms together controlled 21.5 percent of the
market for small and medium-sized displays last year, larger
than Sharp with 14.8 percent or Samsung Mobile with 11.9
percent, research firm DisplaySearch estimates.
While all three had been loss making in small panels until
last year, they were expected to pull into the black in the
current financial year.
They had hesitated about investing in a new line to compete
against Sharp, which is due to receive a $1 billion investment
from Apple Inc , or South Korean rivals LG Display and
Samsung Mobile Display, which have supply agreements with key
clients.
Sony has been weighed down by chronic losses in its TVs,
Toshiba is speeding up plans to shrink its chip business, while
Hitachi has been looking to distance itself from the volatile
panel business to focus on infrastructure operations.
"Sharp is especially aggressive, and those who don't have a
strong customer base may struggle, given that only a handful of
smartphone and tablet makers are doing well," said Nam Dae-jong,
an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.
Increasing demand from smartphone and tablet PC makers has
prompted panel makers to shift their focus to smaller screens.
DisplaySearch says weighted average prices for mobile phone
panels were 30 percent higher in the first quarter of 2011
compared with a year earlier.
However, analysts predicted the shift means the industry
will be oversupplied next year.
"It's not a business that will likely provide stable profits
in the mid- to long term," said Shigeo Sugawara, a senior
investment manager at Sompo Japan NipponKoa Asset Management.
RESTRUCTURING
The INCJ is supervised by Japan's trade ministry, which had
been criticised for not supporting Japan's chip and display
industries in the early 1990s, a failure critics say allowed
U.S. and South Korean firms to take the lead.
"The decision reflects a growing sense of crisis in Japan in
light of its falling market share in the global chip and display
markets," said a South Korean government official, who declined
to be named.
The INCJ will lead the recruitment of new executives to run
the company, while external directors will be drawn from Sony,
Toshiba, Hitachi and INCJ.
How the three firms, which use two different types of
display technology, will merge operations is unclear. The
announcement did not include details of how they intended to
deal with business overlaps either.
"The parent companies have found a most convenient buyer for
their factories and staff," said Yoshihisa Toyosaki, head of
Japanese research firm and consultancy Architect Grand Design.
"The assets of the merged entity will be huge. Without
restructuring, there is no way that this company will win
against Sharp, or rivals from South Korea, Taiwan, and
eventually China."
Past investments by the INCJ, which can invest up to 900
billion yen with mostly government-guaranteed funds, include a
40 percent stake in Swiss meter maker Landis+Gyr to support
Toshiba's $2.3 billion acquisition.
The new display company will focus on developing
next-generation displays, including thinner organic
light-emitting diode displays with higher resolution, the three
firms said.
Hitachi has been in separate talks with Taiwan's Hon Hai
Precision Industry , better known as Foxconn Electronics
Inc, about a joint venture in LCD panels, sources have said.
Talks with the parent of Chimei Innolux Corp broke
down when Hitachi failed to grab a key contract with Apple, an
industry source said.
Ahead of the announcement, well-flagged by media, shares in
Sony closed down 1.8 percent, Toshiba fell 2.4 percent and
Hitachi rose 0.5 percent. The market benchmark Nikkei average
ended flat.
($1 = 76.735 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Isabel Reynolds in Tokyo and Miyoung
Kim in Seoul, graphic by Christine Chan; Editing by Michael
Watson and Neil Fullick)