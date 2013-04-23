版本:
Japan's gov't: Permission to resume Boeing's 787 may come Thurs

TOKYO, April 23 Japan's Civil Aviation Authority said final permission to resume Boeing Co's grounded Dreamliner flights may come as early as Thursday.

Boeing engineers on Monday began installing reinforced lithium-ion battery systems on the Boeing 787 jets in Japan, starting with launch customer All Nippon Airways. That should make the first 787 ready to restart flights in about a week.
