UPDATE 1-Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits northeast Japan, no damage

TOKYO, March 27 A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit
northeastern Japan on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)
said, but there were no reports of damages or casualties and a
tsunami warning was not issued.
The quake, which shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo,
struck off the northeast coast of the main island of Honshu at a
depth of 20.5 miles (32 km), the USGS said.
Japanese broadcaster NHK and the U.S. Pacific Tsunami
Warning Center said there was no danger of a tsunami.
Tokyo Electric Power Co said there were no
abnormalities at its nuclear plant in Fukushima, which was
severely damaged just over a year ago by a magnitude 9 quake,
Japan's strongest on record, which triggered a big tsunami and
caused the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years.
Nearly 20,000 people were killed in the March 11 quake last
year.
On Tuesday, high-speed bullet trains serving northern Japan
were halted but resumed later after no damage was reported, NHK
said.
There has been a five-fold increase in earthquakes in the
Tokyo metropolitan area since the year-ago disaster, the Tokyo
University Earthquake Research Institute has said.