Northeast Japan jolted by M5.8 quake, no tsunami warning

PRESS DIGEST - April 3
The following are the top stories. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, April 17 An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 jolted northeastern Japan on Wednesday but no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, more than 300 km (190 miles) northeast of Tokyo, where buildings also shook from the quake.
The northeast was hit two years ago by a magnitude 9 earthquake that triggered a devastating tsunami.
Earlier on Wednesday, a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 hit islands about 180 km south of Tokyo.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.