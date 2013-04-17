RPT-Quake jolts islands off east Japan, no tsunami warning -NHK

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, April 17 An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 hit islands off the east coast of Japan on Wednesday but no tsunami warning was issued, public broadcaster NHK said.
NHK said the epicentre of the earthquake was near Miyake island, about 180 km (111 miles) south of Tokyo. There were reports of landslides on the island, the broadcaster said.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.