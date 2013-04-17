版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 17日 星期三 17:22 BJT

RPT-Quake jolts islands off east Japan, no tsunami warning -NHK

TOKYO, April 17 An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 hit islands off the east coast of Japan on Wednesday but no tsunami warning was issued, public broadcaster NHK said.

NHK said the epicentre of the earthquake was near Miyake island, about 180 km (111 miles) south of Tokyo. There were reports of landslides on the island, the broadcaster said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐