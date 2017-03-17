BAT says strong demand for 'glo' smokeless tobacco

TOKYO, March 17 British American Tobacco (BAT)
said demand for its "glo" tobacco heating device
overwhelmed supply in its Japan test marketing, as global
cigarette giants shift focus to the new product category amid
declining smoking population.
The "heat but not burn" tobacco is rapidly gaining
popularity in Japan. Philip Morris International said
earlier this month that it has more than doubled the supply of
IQOS tobacco device but it was not enough to cover the demand.
BAT and Philip Morris were the first of the big tobacco
firms to invest in cigarette alternatives a few years back, as
growing health consciousness reduces traditional smoking.
Both glo and IQOS use cigarette-shape tobacco leaves. But
instead of burning, the battery-powered devices heat the sticks
to generate steams. The companies said the products emit far
less smell than conventional cigarettes.
Global tobacco companies see Japan as a fertile test ground
for these products since e-cigarettes, which use nicotine-laced
liquid, are not permitted under the country's pharmaceutical
regulation.
"We are seeing very strong sales. It's much beyond our
expectations," Nami Uehara, brand marketing official at BAT
Japan, told Reuters.
BAT, known for Kent and Lucky Strike cigarettes, started the
sale of glo in the northeastern city of Sendai in December. The
device is priced at 8,000 yen ($70.52).
The device is sold at about 600 convenience stores in the
city and the glo flagship store. Uehara said in the first week
of the sale, some people waited overnight in front of the
flagship store to get the device.
BAT said the daily supply of devices at the flagship store
is 100 for weekdays and 250 on weekends. But there were already
more people waiting than day's supply three hours before the
store's 10 a.m. open.
"We were giving purchase tickets at 7 a.m. but all of them
were gone instantly," Uehara said.
Given the long lines of people waiting in front of the store
every morning, the company switched from first-come-and-first
served to on-line reservation since this month, with daily
supply assigned by lottery.
BAT said it plans to start selling glo in the rest of Japan
later this year.
Japan Tobacco Inc, which commands a more than 60
percent share in the domestic cigarette market, said last month
that it expected its domestic cigarettes sales volume to decline
by 9.6 percent this year, partly because of the growing
popularity of tobacco e-cigarettes.
Japan Tobacco has said it will begin selling Ploom Tech
tobacco-based electronic cigarettes in some parts of Tokyo from
June.
($1 = 113.4500 yen)
