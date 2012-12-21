Japan LDP exec: must seek ways to keep dollar at 85-90 yen-media

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO Dec 21 Japan should consider how to keep the dollar at around 85-90 yen, a senior Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) official was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency on Friday, suggesting that the incoming government may try to avoid wide currency swings.
"I don't think the weaker the yen, the better. We need to consider how to keep (the dollar) around 85-90 yen," Shigeru Ishiba, secretary-general of the LDP, restored to power in Sunday's general election, was quoted as saying in a TV programme.
The yen has fallen almost 9 percent against the dollar since September as LDP head and incoming prime minister Shinzo Abe has raised market expectations of more expansionary policy and spending.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.