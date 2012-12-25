Japan's incoming PM keeps up pressure on BOJ to attack deflation

BRIEF-Biocryst Pharmaceuticals reports positive interim results from APEX-1 trial
* Biocryst reports positive interim results from its Apex-1 trial
TOKYO Dec 25 Incoming Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reiterated calls on Tuesday for the Bank of Japan to conduct bold monetary easing to beat deflation by setting an inflation target of 2 percent.
"With firm resolution we will work to beat deflation, correct the strong yen and achieve economic growth," Abe said during a meeting with officials from Japan's major business lobby, Keidanren.
Abe added that he would leave specific policy steps to the central bank after he is elected as prime minister in parliament on Wednesday.
Japan cannot achieve fiscal reform without beating deflation and achieving economic growth, he said.
* Interxion Holding NV - Vancis C&MS BV will continue to own and operate its existing cloud and managed services business
* Osisko acquires silver stream on Taseko's Gibraltar copper mine in Canada