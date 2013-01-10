版本:
Japan's Abe: important to revive economy, escape strong yen

TOKYO Jan 10 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that it was important to revive the economy and escape from the strong yen.

Abe spoke at a meeting where his Liberal Democratic Party and coalition partner, New Komeito, agreed on an economic stimulus package to help Japan escape from recession and try to end deflation.

