Japan PM Abe calls for prompt debate on corporate tax cut

TOKYO Oct 1 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
said on Tuesday that he has asked ruling parties to promptly
begin deliberations on cutting the country's corporate tax rate.
"Japan's corporate tax rate is high compared with
international standards. This is an issue that needs serious
scrutiny in order for Japan to overcome global competition, lure
investment from around the world and achieve sustained economic
growth," Abe told a news conference.
Abe decided on Tuesday to increase the sales tax to 8
percent from 5 percent next April as planned. He said the
government will compile a 5 trillion yen ($50.96
billion)stimulus package in December to help the economy cope
with the sales tax hike.