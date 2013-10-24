版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 24日 星期四 09:39 BJT

Japan's Abe: to use extra tax revenue, not new debt, for stimulus spending

TOKYO Oct 24 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday he plans to use higher-than-expected tax revenue to fund economic stimulus spending rather than relying on issuing new debt.

Abe was speaking in the upper house budget committee.

The government will announce in early December details of a 5 trillion yen ($51 billion) economic stimulus package meant to offset the drag from an increase in the sales tax next April.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐