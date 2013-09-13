BOJ head says Japan can end deflation even if sales tax hiked-econmin

BRIEF-Renesola connects 10mw of ground-mount solar projects to UK grid
* Renesola connects 10mw of ground-mount solar projects to UK grid
TOKYO, Sept 13 Japan can beat deflation and meet the central bank's 2 percent inflation target even if it were to raise the sales tax next year, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda was quoted as saying on Friday.
Kuroda also told the government's key economic panel that the Japanese economy is on track to achieve the BOJ's price goal, Economics Minister Akira Amari told a news conference.
* Renesola connects 10mw of ground-mount solar projects to UK grid
* Announces plans for a long-haul Permian-to-Corpus Christi pipeline binding open season and further development of its South Texas distribution capabilities
March 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.