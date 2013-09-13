版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 13日 星期五

BOJ head says Japan can end deflation even if sales tax hiked-econmin

TOKYO, Sept 13 Japan can beat deflation and meet the central bank's 2 percent inflation target even if it were to raise the sales tax next year, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda was quoted as saying on Friday.

Kuroda also told the government's key economic panel that the Japanese economy is on track to achieve the BOJ's price goal, Economics Minister Akira Amari told a news conference.

