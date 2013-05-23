Japan econmin Amari: No need to be upset about sharp stock falls

TOKYO May 23 Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said there was no need to be upset about Thursday's sharp falls in Tokyo stock prices, which were due to selling by market players who had been looking for a timing to take profits.

"It's natural for the yen to rise in reaction to sharp falls in stock prices," Amari told reporters, referring to the rally by the yen that took place on the back of sliding shares.

The Nikkei share average plunged 7.3 percent on Thursday, after weak Chinese factory data rattled investors, prompting them to take profits from a recent rally buoyed by massive Bank of Japan stimulus measures.