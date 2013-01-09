Japan finmin urges aggressive BOJ policy to beat deflation

TOKYO Jan 9 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso
called for aggressive measures by the Bank of Japan to beat
deflation at a Wednesday meeting of a top government policy
panel with legal authority to map out long-term fiscal and
economic policies.
Aso also told the meeting that monetary policy alone could
not resolve defaltion, urging the government to adopt fiscal
measures to stimulate effective demand, according to Economics
Minister Akira Amari, who attended the meeting and held a news
conference afterward.
"It is important that the government and the BOJ have a
dialogue at the re-instated Council on Economic and Fiscial
Policy," Aso was quoted as saying.
"I expect the BOJ to take aggressive measures."
Amari's news conference followed the first meeting of the
Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy (CEFP) after its revival
by the newly installed Liberal Democratic Party-led government.
The BOJ is under intense pressure from Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe to further ease monetary policy, and will likely adopt a 2
percent inflation target at its Jan. 21-22 rate review, double
its current goal, sources familiar with the central bank's
thinking told Reuters.
It will also likely issue a statement with the government
pledging to pursue bold monetary easing steps, the sources said.