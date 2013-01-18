Japan econmin: govt-BOJ joint statement moving in good direction

TOKYO Jan 18 Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday that the government and the Bank of Japan was yet to reach a decision over a joint-statement regarding cooperation but that the process was moving in a good direction.

BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa met Finance Minister Taro Aso and Amari on Friday to discuss a joint statement to be issued by the central bank and government.

"I think our talks were constructive," Amari said at a news conference.

Amari also said he is carefully considering whether to attend the next BOJ policy meeting next week.