Japan econmin: govt-BOJ joint statement moving in good direction

TOKYO Jan 18 Japanese Economics Minister Akira
Amari said on Friday that the government and the Bank of Japan
was yet to reach a decision over a joint-statement regarding
cooperation but that the process was moving in a good direction.
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa met Finance Minister Taro Aso
and Amari on Friday to discuss a joint statement to be issued by
the central bank and government.
"I think our talks were constructive," Amari said at a news
conference.
Amari also said he is carefully considering whether to
attend the next BOJ policy meeting next week.