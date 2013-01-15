Japan's Amari: Policy accord will say what BOJ, govt must do for economy

TOKYO Jan 15 Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday that a policy accord it aims to reach with the Bank of Japan will say clearly what the government and the central bank must do for the economy.

The Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, the government's top economic panel, can serve as a venue to scrutinise progress in achieving the policy goals set by the government and the BOJ, Amari told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

The government is negotiating with the BOJ to issue a joint statement this month to make the central bank accountable for achieving 2 percent inflation, double its current price goal.