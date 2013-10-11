Japan econmin urges U.S. to resolve fiscal standoff

TOKYO Oct 11 Japanese Economics Minister Akira
Amari on Friday urged U.S. politicians to resolve the fiscal
impasse with a sense of responsibility as the world's largest
economy.
Amari told reporters that if the impasse is to persist, the
United States may default on its debt, an outcome which is
unthinkable even in developing countries.
U.S. Republicans offered a plan to President Barack Obama on
Thursday that would postpone a possible U.S. default in a sign
that the two sides may be moving to end the deadlock.
No deal emerged from a 90-minute meeting at the White House,
but the two sides said they would continue to talk. It was the
first sign of a thaw in a political squabbling that has weighed
on financial markets and knocked hundreds of thousands of U.S.
federal employees out of work.