Japan's Amari: market turbulence due to European monetary policy likely temporary

TOKYO Jan 16 Japanese Economics Minister Akira
Amari said on Friday any market turbulence caused by the Swiss
National Bank's decision to abandon its currency cap and
speculation of bold easing from the European Central Bank is
likely to be temporary.
Amari, speaking to reporters, said the SNB's decision and
talk of quantitative easing from the ECB could cause the yen to
rise and Japanese stocks to fall, but markets would quickly
settle.
Amari also said he thinks the SNB and the ECB will take
appropriate measures to respond to the risk of deflation.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)