Japan's Amari: yen being bought as safe haven, shows economy is strong

TOKYO Aug 25 Japanese Economics Minister Akira
Amari said on Tuesday that investors are buying the yen as a
safe-haven asset, which shows that Japan's economic fundamentals
are strong.
Amari, speaking to reporters, said a bubble had formed in
China's stock market and that stock prices are now adjusting
lower.
He also said it was up to the Bank of Japan to decide
whether or not to ease monetary policy again.
The yen spiked to a seventh-month high against the dollar on
Monday as investors, worried about the slowdown in China, sought
the Japanese currency as a safe haven against risks.
