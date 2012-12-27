UPDATE 1-Japan finmin seeks to reassure markets on bond issuance

* JGB yields rising in anticipation of new govt's policies
* LDP returns to power with promises of big fiscal spending
* Stimulus package, next FY budget immediate policy hurdles
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kiyoshi Takenaka
TOKYO, Dec 27 Japan's new finance minister on
Thursday sought to quell concern about the country's weak
finances, saying the government will not rely solely on debt to
fund economic stimulus and will try to limit new debt issuance
next fiscal year.
The government will compile spending requests for a stimulus
package on Jan. 7 and finalise the proposal shortly thereafter
as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tries to quickly enact his agenda
of increased public works spending to boost the economy.
Abe, who was sworn in as prime minister on Wednesday, led
his Liberal Democratic Party to a landslide election victory
this month with pledges for an expansionary fiscal policy, but
this has fuelled worries the new government will delay reducing
public debt.
"We will curb government bond issuance as much as possible
to ensure confidence in JGBs," Finance Minister Taro Aso told
reporters, referring to the budget for the next fiscal year
beginning in April.
"We need to make public finances sustainable in the medium
to long term."
Japan's previous government limited new bond issuance each
fiscal year to 44 trillion yen ($514 billion) as a first step to
prevent Japan's debt burden, the worst among major economies,
from worsening further.
The new premier instructed the finance ministry to draft
economic stimulus without worrying about adhering to this cap,
Aso told reporters in a post-midnight news conference after the
government was installed.
The government has not decided the size of the stimulus
package, but Abe has repeatedly said he wants "big" spending to
help narrow the output gap and ease deflation.
The Nikkei 225 stock average hit a 21-month high on
Thursday and the yen hit a two-year low on expectations
that the LDP's business-friendly stance and desire to weaken the
yen would shake the world's third-largest economy out of its
protracted funk.
"I believe expectations are high. We will work hard so that
expectations will not remain just expectations, and that market
expectations are realised," Economics Minister Akira Amari told
reporters.
Yields on JGBs have also been rising, with the benchmark
10-year yield reaching the highest in more than
two months. Should gains in yields continue, that could
contribute to unease about Abe's fiscal policy.
Japan's economy is in a mild recession due to a big slump in
exports but is likely to resume growing next year, economists
say.
Abe's government wants stimulus spending large enough to
ensure a strong recovery, but it will be expected to show
willingness to curb spending by the time it compiles its budget
for next fiscal year.
Japan's public debt burden, more than twice the size of its
$5 trillion economy, piled up during the LDP's more than half a
century of almost unbroken rule in Japan.
Now that the LDP is back in power after three years in the
opposition, investors are looking for signs of how far the LDP
will increase spending.