Japan's Aso: not thinking of lowering effective corp tax rate now

TOKYO, Sept 27 Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso said on Friday that he is not thinking of lowering the
effective corporate tax rate right now, but that the government
would need to figure out how to make up for lost tax revenue if
it did.
Aso, speaking to reporters, also reiterated the government's
plan to bring forward the end of a special corporate tax hike
used to fund reconstruction after the March 2011 earthquake and
nuclear disaster.
Aso also said he is reluctant to issue new debt to fund
economic stimulus that would offset the blow from an expected
increase in the sales tax.