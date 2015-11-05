UPDATE 1-Japan govt looks to self-driving cars, drones to spur innovation

* Govt to ease regulations for self-driving car development
* PM Abe is trying to spur capital expenditure
* More capex considered essential for economic growth
By Stanley White and Takaya Yamaguchi
TOKYO, Nov 5 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
will ease regulations to allow for self-driving cars to be
tested on public roads from fiscal 2017 with the aim of
companies providing the service for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Abe's decision, which came from a meeting with the head of
Toyota Motor Corp and other executives, could be a boon
for Japan's auto sector as they catch up with Google
in the development of self-driving cars.
Promoting the technology could also spark innovation and
capital expenditure, two elements that economists say are
essential if Japan wants to break out of its decades-long cycle
of bouncing in and out of recession.
"Investment holds the key to higher productivity, and based
on this investment we can take the lead in sparking the next
industrial revolution," Abe said on Thursday.
Toyota, Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co
, all hope to bring a car to market around 2020 that the
driver can switch to autopilot mode and want to use the Tokyo
Olympics as a platform to unveil their cars of the future.
This vision should become easier to realise now that Abe has
come out in support of the plan, because this commits the
government to scaling back Japan's often onerous regulations, a
government official told reporters.
The government is not planning to offer subsidies related to
the development of self-driving cars, the official said.
Abe will also ease regulations to allow small drones to
deliver packages in three years, which could encourage
innovation in another field that Japan has lagged behind in
recent years.
Abe's administration is trying to revive its economic agenda
by focusing on ways to get companies to increase domestic
capital expenditure.
Increased business investment is important because this will
increase productivity, create jobs and make it easier for wages
to rise, economists say.
