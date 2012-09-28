Japan likely to talk of yen worry at G7 -Azumi

TOKYO, Sept 28 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday his successor is likely to talk about the headwinds Japan is facing from a strong yen at a Group of Seven finance ministers' meeting next month.

Azumi told reporters he hopes the new finance minister will also explain the demerits of a strong yen at the G7 meeting and meetings of the International Monetary Fund.

Japan will host IMF and G7 meetings next month in Tokyo.

Azumi is to give up his post and become acting secretary-general of the ruling Democratic Party as Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda makes personnel changes to prepare for an election expected in the coming months.

Noda has yet to announce who will replace Azumi as finance minister.