Japan Azumi: there will be no vacuum in FX policy

BRIEF-Keyera announces operational outage at Alberta Envirofuels
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
TOKYO, Sept 25 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday it is a mistake to assume there will be a vacuum in currency policy because he will be taking up a new position next month in the ruling Democratic Party.
Azumi, speaking to reporters, also said he stands ready to take firm measures on currencies as long as he is finance minister.
There may be some speculative currency moves in the short term, but monetary easing by the Bank of Japan is likely to have a strong impact in the mid- to long-term, he said.
Azumi will become acting secretary general of the ruling Democratic Party as Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda makes personnel changes to prepare for an election.
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to build, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
