CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Japan names academic Sakurai to join central bank board

(Corrects Sakurai's job description, paragraph 4)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara
TOKYO, March 4 Japan's government named Makoto
Sakurai, a think tank executive with ties to advocates of
aggressive monetary policy easing in premier Shinzo Abe's
administration, to join the Bank of Japan's board, a government
document showed on Friday.
Sakurai, 70, replaces Sayuri Shirai, a 53-year-old former
International Monetary Fund economist and the only female in the
nine-member board whose term ends on March 31.
The departure of Shirai, among four board members who voted
against the BOJ's decision in January to adopt negative interest
rates, is seen tipping the board's balance more in favour of
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's strategy of doing whatever it takes
to hit his 2 percent inflation target.
A former director of the Center for International Finance at
Japan's MSK Research Institute, Sakurai did a stint at Yale
University and served as an adviser to the Ministry of Finance
and Japanese financial institutions. He now heads Sakurai and
Associates International Finance Research Center.
Little is known about his views on monetary policy but
people familiar with the matter say he has ties with some of
Abe's aides such as Yale University professor Koichi Hamada and
ruling party lawmaker Kozo Yamamoto. Both Hamada and Yamamoto
are advocates of aggressive monetary policy easing and played a
key role in crafting Abe's "Abenomics" stimulus policies.
"Given that monetary policy is a key element of Abenomics, I
don't think Abe picked someone who would be an obstacle to
Kuroda's aggressive stimulus," Yasunari Ueno, chief market
economist at Mizuho Securities, said.
"If the nomination is approved by parliament, it would make
it easier for Kuroda to garner support for his policy management
at the board."
In a conversation on policy and economics between Yamamoto
and Sakurai recorded four months after the BOJ deployed its
massive stimulus in April 2013, Sakurai said the central bank
needed to stem unwelcome yen rises.
"We need to turn the BOJ into a normal central bank that you
can find in other countries," he said, supporting Yamamoto's
idea to revise law to make 2 percent inflation a binding target.
FEMALE BANKER MAY JOIN LATER
Sakurai's appointment, which needs approval by both houses
of the Diet to take effect, and Shirai's exit would form the
first all-male board in almost two decades. Over this period,
the BOJ has had a tradition of having one female member on its
board.
But a ruling party lawmaker said Takako Masai, a female
executive at Shinsei Bank Ltd, may be chosen to fill
another vacancy in the BOJ board that opens up when former
banker Koji Ishida's term expires in June.
The Nikkei newspaper reported earlier on Friday that the
government will appoint Masai, a former currency trader and an
advocate of Kuroda's aggressive monetary easing steps, to join
the board.
When asked whether Masai could be a possible candidate to
replace Ishida, Takeo Kawamura, chairman of the lower house
steering committee, said: "That's my understanding, though the
government didn't explain it that way."
(Additional reporting by Sumio Ito, Chris Gallagher, Kaori
Kaneko and Stanley White; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sam
Holmes)