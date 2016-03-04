UPDATE 4-Japan names academic Sakurai to join central bank board

* Sakurai has ties with Abe's aides advocating easy policy
TOKYO, March 4 Japan's government named Makoto
Sakurai, a think tank executive with ties to advocates of
aggressive monetary policy easing, to join the Bank of Japan's
board, a government document showed on Friday.
Sakurai, 70, would replace Sayuri Shirai, a 53-year-old
former International Monetary Fund economist and the only female
in the nine-member board whose term ends on March 31.
Shirai was among four board members who voted against the
BOJ's decision in January to adopt negative interest rates. Her
departure is seen tipping the board's balance more in favour of
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's strategy of doing whatever it takes
to hit his 2 percent inflation target.
A former director of the Center for International Finance at
Japan's MSK Research Institute, Sakurai did a stint at Yale
University and served as an adviser to the Ministry of Finance
and Japanese financial institutions. He now heads Sakurai and
Associates International Finance Research Center.
Little is known about his views on monetary policy but
people familiar with the matter say he has ties with some of
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aides such as Yale University
professor Koichi Hamada and ruling party lawmaker Kozo Yamamoto.
Both Hamada and Yamamoto are advocates of aggressive
monetary policy easing and played a key role in crafting Abe's
"Abenomics" stimulus policies.
"Sakurai endorses Abenomics and appears to be close to the
government. He also seems to be a strong supporter of aggressive
easing," said Ryutaro Kono, chief economist at BNP Paribas.
"He's likely to support Kuroda if the governor decides to
counter yen rises by pushing interest rates deeper into negative
territory."
In a conversation on policy and economics between Yamamoto
and Sakurai recorded four months after the BOJ unveiled its
massive asset-buying stimulus programme in April 2013, Sakurai
said the central bank needed to stem unwelcome yen rises.
"We need to turn the BOJ into a normal central bank that you
can find in other countries," he said, supporting Yamamoto's
idea to revise the law to make 2 percent inflation a binding
target.
FEMALE BANKER MAY JOIN LATER
Sakurai's appointment needs approval by both houses of the
Diet.
His addition to the board and Shirai's exit would produce
the first all-male board in almost two decades. Over this
period, the BOJ has had a tradition of having one female member
on its board.
But a ruling party lawmaker said Takako Masai, a female
executive at Shinsei Bank Ltd, may be chosen to fill
another vacancy in the BOJ board that will open up when former
banker Koji Ishida's term expires in June.
The Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday that the government
will appoint Masai, a former currency trader and an advocate of
Kuroda's aggressive easing steps, to join the board.
When asked whether Masai could be a possible candidate to
replace Ishida, Takeo Kawamura, chairman of the lower house
steering committee, said: "That's my understanding, though the
government didn't explain it that way."
