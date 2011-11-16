HIGHLIGHTS 2-BOJ gov: some board members differ on Europe woes

TOKYO Nov 16 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday there were differences in
opinion among some board members on the extent to which Europe's
debt problems were deepening.
Below are key quotes from Shirakawa's news conference:
DIFFERENCES AMONG BOARD MEMBERS
"Some board members felt that the risk (of contagion from
Europe's crisis) has heightened in the past three weeks (since
the last rate review) but there are some others who saw no
change in the situation.
"I took it that there was a slight difference in views
(among board members)... But not a large number of them felt the
risks have heightened."
EUROPE'S EFFECTS ON JAPAN
"There are three channels -- trade, financial sectors and
currencies" through which the effects of Europe could be felt on
Japan ...
"Funding at Japanese financial institutions has been stable
so far. But if bigger financial turmoil occurs in the global
market, Japanese financial institutions would not be immune from
it, so I'm paying attention.
"Under the current circumstances, the yen is perceived as a
relatively safe asset and tends to be favoured, so (Europe's
situation) has negative effects on the Japanese economy through
the rising yen.
"(Europe's debt crisis) is already having an effect on the
Japanese economy and could have a further impact, so the Bank of
Japan is closely watching it. The strengthening of monetary
easing in August and October was done from such a standpoint."
EUROPE
"Europe's debt problem is having a huge impact on the global
economy, and may hurt growth not just in Europe but in the
world.
"Since agreements made at the last European summit,
unfortunately market concern over Europe's sovereign debt
problem and the region's banks have not been eliminated.
Specifically, due chiefly to political confusion in Greece and
Italy, government bond yields as well as financial firms' fund
procurement costs in European countries have risen.
"In addition to Greece, Italian government bond yields have
reached the highest level since the introduction of the euro,
indicating markets remain under strain.
"The slowdown in European economies has started affecting
emerging economies through trade and other channels such as
financial transactions.
"If investor risk aversion strengthens, that could lead to
capital outflows from emerging economies.
"Dollar funding at European banks has also worsened and
there are signs of dollar assets being squeezed, or so-called
deleveraging. There's a concern that this could curb lending to
emerging economies and further affect trade and financial
sectors."
"As a central banker, I think it is important for European
financial firms to boost their capital base. They need to first
try to procure funds themselves and then governments need to
take necessary steps.
"Europe's indicators of strain in short-term money markets
as well as corporate bond spreads, sovereign bond yields and
their spreads over German bond yields ... they have all headed
for the worse over the past three weeks."
THAI FLOODS
"Over the short term, the flooding in Thailand will probably
drag on Japan's exports and output in a noticeable manner.
"But looking ahead, as Thailand makes relief efforts,
resumption of the country's shipments of industrial parts and
demand for materials (from outside) for the restoration of local
factories will likely be a push-up factor for Japan's exports
and output."
OLYMPUS
"Relevant authorities are currently responding to the
scandal by looking into the accuracy of past affairs and
pursuing prompt information disclosure.
"The BOJ, for its part, is trying to gather information from
related financial firms on past transactions. In general, it is
regrettable that doubts have arisen about the transparency and
fairness of corporate management. It is vital that accurate
information be disclosed promptly."
JGBS
"Europe's sovereign debt crisis has reminded me that trust
in government bonds can change in a discontinuous manner.
"Over 90 percent of Japan's government bonds are now held
domestically and this is contributing to their stability in the
short term. But no country can accumulate unlimited debts. If
doubts arise about a country's ability to repay its debts, this
would spur the next market action.
"Japan's long-term rates, of course, cannot stay at the
current level permanently."
