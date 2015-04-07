BOJ to maintain stimulus but with waning conviction of success

| TOKYO, April 8
TOKYO, April 8 Bank of Japan policymakers will
likely vote on Wednesday to continue their asset-buying spree
launched two years ago, but with waning conviction of success as
inflation slows further from their ambitious 2 percent target
and the economy struggles.
When it launched its massive stimulus programme in April
2013, the BOJ pledged to achieve 2 percent inflation in roughly
two years in a country mired in 15 years of deflation.
With the deadline having passed, the central bank continues
to gobble up around the same amount of government bonds issued
each month. Its balance sheet has expanded by 156 trillion yen
($1.3 trillion), roughly the size of Australia's economy.
But the economic recovery remains fragile and inflation has
ground to a halt, casting doubt on the BOJ's argument that its
massive money printing will pull Japan out of stagnation by
nudging households and companies into boosting spending.
Having missed the two-year deadline, the BOJ now says
inflation will hit 2 percent around the year ending in March
2016. But even that deadline is proving elusive as prices are
seen staying flat or falling for much of this year on low energy
costs and tame wage growth.
At its two-day rate review ending on Wednesday, the BOJ is
likely to hold off on expanding its asset-buying programme,
while laying the groundwork for a more critical meeting on April
30 that will produce new long-term forecasts.
It is also seen maintaining its rosy assessment that Japan's
economy is headed for a moderate recovery on robust exports.
Some market players, albeit a minority, say the BOJ may ease
again on April 30 if consumer spending remains weak and forces
the bank to cut its bullish price forecasts.
But some central bankers doubt whether buying more assets
will give any meaningful boost to economic activity, pointing to
a lack of a clear pick-up in capital expenditure despite the
massive money printing so far.
Many BOJ officials are hoping that rising wages and the
benefit from lower fuel bills will lift consumption and help
accelerate inflation toward year-end.
With the outlook so uncertain, the BOJ appears to be in no
mood to celebrate the second anniversary of its stimulus.
A year ago, when inflation was comfortably above 1 percent,
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda proudly preached to new graduates
joining the central bank of the need to "meet deadlines" for
work.
There was no mention of meeting deadlines in his speech last
week, when he told newcomers in the central bank that people
should always be ready to correct mistakes of the past.
($1 = 119.7400 yen)
