UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda says Japan inflation expectations "somewhat weak"

* BOJ has no limit to policy tools if it were to ease-Kuroda
* Kuroda gives no hint on whether BOJ will ease next week
* Oil rout may hurt emerging economies - Kuroda
By Martinne Geller
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 23 Bank of Japan
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Saturday he would scrutinise
various factors, including the effect of global market
turbulence on Japan's inflation expectations, in deciding
whether additional monetary easing was necessary.
"Japan's underlying price trend isn't deteriorating. But
some indicators on inflation expectations have been somewhat
weak," Kuroda told reporters at the World Economic Forum in
Davos, adding that he would carefully watch how recent global
market turbulence affects Japan's economy and prices.
"We won't hesitate adjusting policy, including easing
policy, if necessary to achieve our 2 percent price target," he
said. Kuroda, however, did not comment on whether the BOJ would
ease policy at next week's rate review.
In a panel session he attended before speaking to reporters,
Kuroda said there was no limitation to the BOJ's policy tools if
it were to expand monetary stimulus.
"I don't think there is any technical limitation to further
strengthen our quantitative and qualitative easing (programme)
if necessary to achieve our 2 pct target," he said.
Markets are simmering with speculation the BOJ may expand
stimulus next week, as the effect of slumping oil prices will
likely force it to cut its inflation forecast for the coming
fiscal year below 1 percent, sources told Reuters.
Asked by reporters whether he felt additional monetary
easing was necessary at this stage, Kuroda said: "We're looking
at various data ... and analysing them. I can't say anything
more, such as whether we would do anything (next week) or not."
Kuroda said that while falling oil prices were generally
positive for the global economy, the pain they inflict on
emerging economies warranted attention.
"When markets are moving this sharply, they could affect
emerging markets and resources-exporting economies. That's a
risk to the outlook," he said.
