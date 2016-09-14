UPDATE 3-BOJ to make negative rates centrepiece of future easing-sources

* BOJ to shift prime target next week to rates from base
money
* BOJ likely to maintain pace of bond buying-sources
* No consensus in BOJ yet on whether to cut rates next week
* Policymakers likely to drop timeframe for 2 pct inflation
target
* Changes underscore BOJ's dwindling policy options
(Adds BOJ plans to issue analysis on economic impact of various
types of bonds)
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Sept 14 The Bank of Japan will consider
making negative interest rates the centrepiece of future
monetary easing by shifting its prime policy target to interest
rates from base money at its review next week, sources familiar
with its thinking say.
The change would underscore growing concerns in the central
bank and financial markets over the limits to the BOJ's economic
stimulus efforts, as more than three years of aggressive bond
buying is draining market liquidity.
It would also be a shift away from the BOJ's unique monetary
experiment that attempted to crush yields across the curve and
try to convince the public that its massive money printing will
boost economic activity and prices.
"Among the BOJ's policy tools, the priority will likely
shift more towards interest rates and away from huge bond
purchases," said one of the sources on condition of anonymity.
The Nikkei reported earlier on Wednesday that the BOJ will
put more emphasis on negative rates as a tool for future easing.
The BOJ is unlikely to abandon its current base money
target, which is the amount of money it commits to print each
year, or adopt an explicit cap on long-term rates, they said.
Still, by shifting its policy focus to negative rates, the
BOJ hopes to dispel growing market views that the unpopularity
of negative rates among the public would discourage it to cut
rates, even if it would arrest unwelcome rises in the yen.
A prolonged period of indecision by the Federal Reserve
could undermine the dollar and push up the yen, which has
already surged nearly 17 percent so far this year, pressuring
Japan's export machine.
There is no consensus in the BOJ yet on whether to deepen
negative rates at the Sept. 20-21 meeting, when it conducts the
comprehensive assessment of its policies, the sources said.
That decision will depend on yen moves and whether the board
members feel that doing so would be necessary to reinforce the
bank's commitment to achieving its inflation target, they said.
Most BOJ board members prefer such a modest fine-tuning of
the current policy framework. But with markets increasingly
expecting some form of easing at the review, more radical
options are not off the table, such as ditching setting an
explicit cap on bond yields, they said.
MIDDLE GROUND?
The BOJ shocked markets and the government in January by
adding negative rates to its massive asset-buying programme
launched in 2013. Under that scheme, it has pledged to increase
base money at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($777 billion)
via purchases of bonds and risky assets.
Many BOJ officials have grown doubtful about how much effect
increasing base money has had in heightening inflation
expectations.
But they are equally wary of entirely abandoning the base
money target, the bank's prime policy target, for fear of
triggering market fears it will taper its asset buying.
Policymakers got a taste of how markets might react to that
this week as investors dumped longer-dated bonds on fears the
BOJ will slow the pace of its purchases. The 30-year JGB yield
rose to a six-month high while the 20-year JGB
yield rose to 0.495 percent, a level last seen in March.
The BOJ will thus maintain the base money target and the
pace of asset purchases. But it will consider changing its prime
policy target to the 0.1 percent negative rate it now charges
for a portion of excess reserves financial institutions park
with the bank, the sources said.
"The base money target does not need to be removed because
there is indeed some positive effects to it," said a source
familiar with the BOJ's thinking.
"But it's feasible to focus more on keeping short-term
interest rates low," the source said.
The BOJ says it has three easing tools: buying more bonds,
buying more risky assets and deepening negative rates.
At next week's review, it will likely signal markets that
cutting rates would be the more preferred future option as it
directly pushes down short- to medium-term rates that have the
biggest impact on corporate borrowing costs.
The BOJ will also consider reducing purchases of super-long
government bonds to give financial institutions such as insurers
and pension funds a better environment for earning returns, the
sources said.
Purchases of shorter-term bonds could be increased to
compensate, so that the overall bond buying amount would not
decrease, they said.
To justify concentrating its purchases on short-term debt,
the BOJ will issue an analysis showing that lowering yields of
up to 10 years has a bigger positive impact on the economy than
pushing down longer-dated yields, sources said.
The BOJ is likely to maintain its pledge to hit its 2
percent inflation target "at the earliest date possible."
But with over three years having passed since deploying its
asset-buying programme, the central bank will abandon the
two-year timeframe it set for achieving the price goal, they
said.
With consumer inflation stuck near zero, the BOJ has been
forced to repeatedly push back the target, most recently to the
March 2018 end of fiscal 2017.
($1 = 102.9300 yen)
